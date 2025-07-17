Shrewsbury Town check in for team bonding and training at Carden Park

The Salop squad, led by head coach Michael Appleton, arrived at the hotel and spa in Chester on Thursday afternoon, as the players prepare for the fourth of six pre-season games this weekend.

Shrews beat their county rivals, AFC Telford United, 2-1 on Tuesday night to make it three wins from three so far this summer.

After being given Wednesday off, the players will now go through two days of team bonding and work on the grass before playing their first home game against Kidderminster at the Croud Meadow on Saturday.

The Town squad have been put through an intense training programme at their Sundorne Castle training base since they reported for pre-season testing at the end of last month.

The players trained six days last week in Shropshire, and the trip to Carden Park gives them a fresh environment as they continue to build up to their first competitive fixture against Bromley on August 2.

Wins over Stoke City, Leamington and Bucks will give the group confidence moving forward after a difficult season last time out.

Shrews are still on the hunt for new recruits this summer with Appleton saying earlier this week they would like another couple of players in before that first game of the League Two season.

The Shropshire Star understands one of those players is likely to be a goalkeeper with Toby Savin the only senior gloveman in the Town squad.

After the game against Harriers, the level of opposition begins to rise for Salop as they take on League One side Bolton on Tuesday night.

They round off their pre-season calendar with the visit of Premier League side Burnley, which will be the toughest test yet.