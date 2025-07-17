Ryan Mason calls for more from experienced and long-serving West Brom players

The new boss has suggested he wants to see older, more long-serving players within the Baggies squad he adopted have more of an influence on and off the field.

Mason was especially pleased to see bonds fostered during last week's pre-season training camp in Austria.

And the former Tottenham coach wants more responsibility from those familiar faces around The Hawthorns.

"There are different goals, different ambitions, people at different stages of their careers," Mason said. "As you grow, naturally, you want to keep developing.

"There are a few of the boys that are coming to a stage where they have been here a while and need to take more responsibility within the group.