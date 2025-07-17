Jhon Arias due for medical ahead of Wolves move

Wolves made a breakthrough earlier this week when they closed in on a £15million deal for the winger, before his Brazilian club Fluminense returned to the table to negotiate the final price.

A deal has now been agreed for around £14.7million, with around £4.3million in add-ons and a 10 per cent sell-on clause. Clubs often work in euros, with the conversion coming out at €17million with €5million in add-ons.

