Jhon Arias due for medical ahead of Wolves move
Jhon Arias is due for his Wolves medical next week as the club close in on his signing.
Plus
By Liam Keen
Published
Wolves made a breakthrough earlier this week when they closed in on a £15million deal for the winger, before his Brazilian club Fluminense returned to the table to negotiate the final price.
A deal has now been agreed for around £14.7million, with around £4.3million in add-ons and a 10 per cent sell-on clause. Clubs often work in euros, with the conversion coming out at €17million with €5million in add-ons.