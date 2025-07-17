The South Korean international has been attracting interest this summer - with clubs in Europe including Albion said to be interested.

Contrary to reports earlier this week, Albion had not submitted a bid for the winger, but did hold an interest in him.

Now a fresh report has emerged that will come as a disappointment for Albion - amid their reported interest.

On Thursday, it was claimed in South Korea that Jin-woo has turned down a move to England, while also turning down the chance to join Belgian side Genk.

According to the reports, Jin-woo was interested in a potential move to Europe, but he has decided to remain at Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors following talks with the club's board and his manager Gus Poyet.

The former Spurs and Chelsea star has persuaded the wide man to stay in South Korea, and put his European ambitions on hold.

It has also been claimed that the club were reluctant to sanction a move, with the club in a title race in the K League. They also did not believe they could replace their star man, just days before the end of their transfer window.

He had attracted interest from Albion and other clubs due to his electric form this season, as he sits top of the K League scoring charts.

His form also earned him a recall to the national team in June.