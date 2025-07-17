Diogo Jota inducted into Wolves hall of fame following tragic death

The 28-year-old sadly passed away earlier this month alongside his brother Andre Silva following a car accident in Spain.

Now, the former forward has been inducted into the hall of fame, in a move that the club say 'honours both his remarkable achievements for the club and the deep impact his passing has had on the footballing world'.

The hall of fame is run independently by a committee chaired by Wolves legend and club vice-president John Richards, and they have moved quickly to honour the impact Jota had on the club following his tragic passing.

A club statement added: "Inductions into the most coveted part of the club’s museum are typically the result of detailed discussions over many weeks or months, but in this case, the decision was unanimous - a reflection of the overwhelming emotion felt by supporters and the wider football community, and the remarkable legacy Diogo leaves behind."

Wolves are also marking Diogo and Andre's passing at upcoming home games in the friendly against Celta Vigo and the opening Premier League match of the season against Manchester City.

Richards said: “There is such a feeling of sadness and disbelief around this awful tragedy that we wanted to make this tribute of our own as soon as we could.

“Like everyone else, we’ve been stunned by events, and we remember what a wonderful player Diogo was for Wolves during that unforgettable promotion season under Nuno and our early years back in the Premier League.

“His record of 44 goals at Wolves, and then 65 at Liverpool as a Premier League title winner, speaks volumes. So many fans across the game – especially in Portugal after he helped them win the Nations League this summer – are feeling his loss deeply. We saw no reason to delay this decision.

“We hope it will bring a little comfort to those who were close to Diogo and Andre, and we trust Wolves supporters will understand that this gesture is made with real love and admiration, and also fully justified.”

Wolves are working closely with supporters to provide fitting tributes in the coming weeks, with the main commemorations planned for the Man City fixture.

The hall of fame committee are also discussing plans for a hall of fame dinner to formally commemorate Diogo's induction.

Wolves director of football administration Matt Wild said: “This is a moving gesture and one the club fully supports.

“Diogo was not only a phenomenal footballer, but someone who carried himself with humility and kindness throughout his time at Wolves, and will be sorely missed by all of us.

“His legacy here is etched into our history, and we are proud to see him recognised in this way. The response from supporters has been overwhelming, and this Hall of Fame honour feels very fitting.”