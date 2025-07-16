Shrewsbury Town’s Supporters’ Parliament delivers more takeover questions than answers

But on Monday night, when Liam Dooley was sitting on his own with questions being shouted from the crowd in a rather disorganised fashion, you could not help but feel sorry for the Shrewsbury chief executive. He was not able to give the answers the fans wanted to hear.

After Salop’s takeover fell through earlier this year, they have not made the progress they would have liked in moving forward on the hunt for succession, which is a frustration for everyone.

Dooley once again confirmed that the club are still looking for a sale. In fact, at one stage he even used the word ‘desperate’ - but sadly nothing has materialised over the summer.

The lack of progress is not going down well with Town fans, and at times, you could see they were visibly frustrated.