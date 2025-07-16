Oli Hunt back as Telford Tigers 2 skipper and makes bold North 1 claim

Fans' favourite Hunt, 26, returns for a sixth season with Tigers 2 and will captain the side for a fourth term.

It is a significant season for Telford's second team as - under the guidance of new player-coach club legend Jason Silverthorn - they make a step up after a successful application to the second tier of the National Ice Hockey League (NIHL) pyramid. Tigers were successful in last season's North 2 play-offs.

And Hunt is confident the side can make an impression after stepping up.

“I'm super excited to be back representing the Tigers for another year as we all embark on a new challenge in North 1," Hunt said.

"Last season proved to be a pivotal moment for this club and as a team we have showed dominance year after year, now is the time for everyone to step up and prove ourselves in a more competitive field.

"With the depth of experience and exciting young talent we have in this team I know that we will be challenging for silverware straight away."

The popular No.53 will once again wear the 'C' on his jersey having first stepped up to the role for the 2021/22 campaign.

Canadian Silverthorn, who is returning to the set-up as player-coach after a year out of the game following surgery, added: “It was an easy decision to bring back Oli and make him captain again.

"He’s been the leader of this group both on and off the ice for a few years now and he is a quality person.

"He has a big impact on the offensive side of the puck and having played at this level in the past, it gives us another player with that playing experience.

"I’m looking for Oli to continue to lead by example, playing both ends of the ice, and continuing to grow as a captain in this new set up.”