Liam Keen comment: First look at Wolves' new man as he gives positive signs in training game
Wolves' pre-season training match against Santa Clara gave Vitor Pereira his first look at the current squad.
It may have ended in a 2-1 defeat over two 35-minute halves during their training camp in Portugal, but the result at this stage of pre-season is largely irrelevant.
The Express & Star was given exclusive access to the match and what did we learn from it?
Attacking partnership
Fer Lopez was signed for £19.5million, but with his relatively brief experience in professional football and at just 21-years-old, Wolves are not putting pressure on him to set the Premier League alight straight away.
But the Spaniard still has impressive technique and a good physical condition - and on his first outing in a Wolves shirt he showed plenty of promise.
His first impactful moment was a delightful and intelligent flick around the corner for team-mate and close friend Jorgen Strand Larsen.
The new signing then flashed a shot wide after good work on the opposite flank from youngster Leo Lopes.
Moments later, Lopez showed the exact commitment and tenacity that Wolves fans would ask for when he chased down a defender, won the ball and fed Larsen, who hit the crossbar from a tight angle.