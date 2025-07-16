Liam Keen comment: First look at Wolves' new man as he gives positive signs in training game

It may have ended in a 2-1 defeat over two 35-minute halves during their training camp in Portugal, but the result at this stage of pre-season is largely irrelevant.

The Express & Star was given exclusive access to the match and what did we learn from it?

JJX Logistics, sponsors for the Express & Star Wolves pre-season coverage 2025 in Portugal and Spain

Hague Fasteners, sponsors for the Express & Star Wolves pre-season coverage 2025 in Portugal and Spain

Attacking partnership

Fer Lopez was signed for £19.5million, but with his relatively brief experience in professional football and at just 21-years-old, Wolves are not putting pressure on him to set the Premier League alight straight away.

But the Spaniard still has impressive technique and a good physical condition - and on his first outing in a Wolves shirt he showed plenty of promise.

His first impactful moment was a delightful and intelligent flick around the corner for team-mate and close friend Jorgen Strand Larsen.

The new signing then flashed a shot wide after good work on the opposite flank from youngster Leo Lopes.

Fer Lopez in Wolves' training game against Santa Clara (Picture: Wolves)

Moments later, Lopez showed the exact commitment and tenacity that Wolves fans would ask for when he chased down a defender, won the ball and fed Larsen, who hit the crossbar from a tight angle.