'I don't even think about the competition' Caleb Taylor on West Brom breakthrough battle

Taylor, 22, has long been seen as a top prospect at The Hawthorns and has built up impressive experience on his CV with loans at a trio of League One clubs in Cheltenham, Bolton and Wycombe.

The centre-back excelled on a most recent stint at the Chairboys last term, either side of a brief January recall with Albion temporarily low on numbers.

Now Taylor's brief to push into Ryan Mason's starting thoughts is a tough one. Albion have player of the season Torbjorn Heggem in that position, as well as new recruit from Liverpool Nat Phillips and an ageing Kyle Bartley. The club are also finalising a deal to sign Montreal's US international George Campbell, a versatile defender capable of playing centrally.

"I've done three loans now," Taylor said. "I said this last year but I really do feel like I'm ready.

"I've played around 100 games now, with league clubs, I feel like I have the experience.

It remains to be seen what the summer holds for Kyle Bartley who, at 34, has not featured in either friendly owing to a knock - according to Ryan Mason - and who is training with his own programme. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

"I believe in my capability to play here. I'm really going to try to push this season and try to break through to become a regular first-team player.

The academy graduate added of last season: "I got what I wanted in that at the start of the season. I wanted to play football after the previous year of not playing a lot because of injury.

"I would've liked to have played at West Brom, but the second-best thing was going on loan."

Taylor, son of former Blues stopper Martin, has been part of two promotion tilts while on loan, at Bolton and Wycombe.

Caleb Taylor played one game for Albion having been briefly recalled from Wycombe last season - he scored in the 5-1 FA Cup defeat at Bournemouth. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

"You always have that growing up, even when I was 10 or 11, there is always competition and you've always got to fight against others," he said of his confidence at a senior Albion breakthrough.

"You're always fighting for a one-year or two-year contract when you're 12 or 13. It's built into your brain you've got to be the best out of the group you are with.

"So I don't even think about the competition. It's natural. I just know if I give my everything and work as hard as I can I don't really mind what happens."

Taylor admitted January's brief recall, where he featured once before being sent back to Wycombe, was "tough to take".

He added: "Yeah it was very strange. Even I was a bit confused. I was doing so well at Wycombe and then getting called back I was excited to play. Then getting told I could go back on loan was tough to take, because I felt ready to play after being on loan so many times.

"I'm always hungry to play here. I've been here since I was 10 and always looked to play at The Hawthorns consistently and properly break through into the first team. I'm just desperate to play."

The defender, linked with Millwall this summer, signed a new four-year deal last summer.

As with most academy graduates who break into the first-team squad, speculation has swirled around Taylor's future this summer given profit and sustainability regulations would see any sale and fee banked as 'pure profit' in Albion's books, given no transfer fee was spent on his arrival.

He has featured so far in both pre-season friendlies against Port Vale and Dynamo Kyiv, both behind-closed-doors. Taylor is likely to turn out in front of the Baggies faithful for the first time this summer in Saturday's open friendly at Blackpool.

Taylor said of last week's workout in Austria: "There was a little bit of time to enjoy, we went and played golf on the second day, which I enjoy. But we did doubles pretty much every day, whether that's a training session or gym.

"I've been off for six weeks, so this is what I've been looking forward to. I love training and playing football.

"Already I know exactly what he (Mason) wants. He's very clear with how he coaches and communicates. I feel like I'll learn a lot from him. His standards are so high."