Despite some sparkling moments for the Baggies - Swift failed to live up to his billing across his three year spell at The Hawthorns after joining on a free transfer from Reading.

Swift departed at the end of his contract earlier this summer - and had been linked with a host of clubs.

Saudi Arabian sides were said to be interested, along with Stoke and Derby.

However, Swift has signed a deal with his hometown club Portsmouth, having spent time in the club's academy as a youngster.

He was unveiled on Friday having spent time with the PFA side keeping fit this summer.

His signing saw a lot of debate among Albion fans on Tuesday evening - and some of his new manager's comments will leave some Baggies supporters scratching their heads.

Swift was criticised at Albion, not for his ability, but for his attitude and responsibility on the pitch.

But his new manager John Mousinho has highlighted a quality he believes Swift has - that many Baggies won't agree with.

He said: “John is a player with bags of Championship experience and is a real leader – both on and off the pitch.

“He possesses all the qualities we were looking for in a midfielder, as the club look to build on what was a positive first campaign back at this level.

“We’re delighted to add John to the squad relatively early in pre-season and I’m really looking forward to working with him as we build up to our first competitive fixture next month.”