He has invested in the women's team, in the infrastructure at the club, and this summer we have seen a significant amount spent at The Hawthorns.

And then above all there has been investment into the playing squad - and that has continued this summer.

What we have also seen this summer in the transfer activity, is how varied Albion's recruitment has become.

And it indicates that there has been not just investment, but serious work put into re-growing Albion's scouting network.

Under Tony Pulis, the work that Dan Ashworth had done began to ebb away, and then in the final years under the previous ownership, it was clear Albion didn't have the structures they had in previous years.