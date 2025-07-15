Wolves targeting move for Spanish defender

The 22-year-old is a firm target to improve Wolves' defence this summer, with Nelson Semedo unlikely to stay after becoming a free agent.

Early talks have taken place and Wolves are keen on the Spanish youth international, who currently plays for Almeria in the second division.

He managed one goal and five assists in 40 appearances in all competitions last season and is also attracting interest from other clubs in Europe.

Pubill came through at Levante before joining Almeria in 2023 and he played four times for Spain in the recent under-21s European Championships.