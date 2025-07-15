Will Boyle insists there is no Shrewsbury Town hangover
Defender Will Boyle says he has seen no hangover from last campaign since he joined up with the Shrewsbury Town squad.
Boyle is one of five Salop players to have signed a two-year contract with the Shropshire club this summer as Town gear up for the fourth tier season.
Shrews have made a positive start to their summer transfer activity with some good additions.
And Boyle has been impressed with the mindset of the squad since he signed from cross-border rivals Wrexham.
“Everyone is really open,” Boyle said. “It is nice to see. Off the back of a tough season last year there might have been a hangover. It does not feel like there is one.