Will Boyle insists there is no Shrewsbury Town hangover

Boyle is one of five Salop players to have signed a two-year contract with the Shropshire club this summer as Town gear up for the fourth tier season.

Shrews have made a positive start to their summer transfer activity with some good additions.

And Boyle has been impressed with the mindset of the squad since he signed from cross-border rivals Wrexham.

“Everyone is really open,” Boyle said. “It is nice to see. Off the back of a tough season last year there might have been a hangover. It does not feel like there is one.