What's it like interviewing eight West Brom squad and staff members in four days on tour?

Eight in total - six players and two members of staff - were put up to chat with the Express & Star in the Baggies' scenic base in Bad Tatzmannsdorf.

Here is a flavour of how it works, what the interviewees said and what impression they left on me.

Tammer Bany

When? Tuesday, 3.30pm

Where? AVITE Therme resort atrium

Standout quote: "The streets helped me with and without the ball. I am also very aggressive and I 100 per cent got that from the streets."

Tammer Bany was brilliant company during his interview, our first of the trip.

Memories: Straight from the airport and straight into it! It was a first opportunity to speak with the January signing and he made a huge impression. The Dane's English was impressive, first of all, and so was his confidence and self-belief. His story was a fascinating one, being a 'street footballer' from Copenhagen and rising from the third tier in his homeland to the first and then to Albion in such a quick time. A chat with Bany was one of my favourites for some time.

Aune Heggebo

When? Tuesday, 4.30pm

Where? AVITE Therme resort atrium

Standout quote: "I think it was (nickname of 'The Hulk' from SK Brann fans) supposed to be funny from supporters. It was (about) a lot of duels, being hard-working, I think it was because of that."

Memories: Straight after Bany we were served up the £4.7million new-boy, whose signing had been confirmed the night before. Striker Heggebo's English was decent, he cut an imposing yet very friendly figure. He enjoyed the suggestion Albion fans could start wearing masks of The Hulk if he hits the ground running with lots of goals.

Lewis Cox chats with Albion's Aune Heggebo