Last year was a positive end to the window - as Albion bagged Mason Holgate and Mikey Johnston late on, as the loan flyer made a £3m return from Celtic.

But many of the tales have ended in misery and sometimes embarrassment.

The most famous tale comes from Peter Odemwingie rocking up at QPR's Loftus Road ground in a bid to force a move through.

Albion almost brought Romelu Lukaku back to The Hawthorns following his highly successful loan spell - before he made a u-turn and signed for Everton.

And in 2022, Albion were left with egg on their face right on the deadline, as the then boss Steve Bruce was left fuming by the late collapse of two deals.

It was his only transfer window as Albion boss - as he looked to further strengthen his side.

He brought in the likes of Jed Wallace and John Swift on free transfers - and was looking for two late captures to bolster his side.

Both were midfielders, Josh Onomah and Steve Alzate. The latter had featured at Brighton and was a talented midfielder, while Onomah was out of favour with Fulham, having come through at Spurs.

He had spent time on loan in the Championship, and Bruce wanted the pair in to boost his squad.

Alzate in action for Brighton earlier in his career (AMA/Sam Bagnall)

With Onomah at the training ground in the afternoon - and Alzate sorting a medical in London, it looked to be smooth going from there on in.

However, as the day moved towards the deadline no confirmation was forthcoming. The deadline past and then following the window slamming shut, it was confirmed that both deals were off.

There were rumours of paperwork filled out wrong, and claims around an issue with a fax machine.

No confirmation was ever given on it, but Bruce did let rip in the press the following week, and confirmed an investigation was to be launched.

The outcome of it was never made public.

Speaking after the deadline day debacle, he said: "There will be an investigation into it.

“It’s really, really disappointing and frustrating. The two players would’ve been terrific acquisitions. The frustration of everybody is absolutely huge; mad, disappointed.

“Josh Onomah was in the training ground and we still couldn’t get it done. For the two players in particular it’s a big disappointment for them.

“We’re devastated, disappointed, angry and frustrated about what happened yesterday.”

What happened to Alzate and Onomah?

Alzate has gone on to enjoy a good career - as weeks after his failed Albion loan he signed for Standard Liege in Belgium.

It was the first of two loan moves - before his contract was up at Brighton in 2024.

In that time, he was also recalled to the Colombian national team.

Last summer he signed for Hull, and played 28 league games for them last season.

As for Onomah, his failed move to Albion so late in the window did have an impact.

He hardly featured on his return to Fulham, and after two substitute appearances he had his deal terminated and he signed for Preston.

Then he left that summer and went a year without a club, before Bruce finally got his name as Onomah signed for Blackpool.

He left this summer and is looking for a new club.