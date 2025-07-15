West Brom monitoring situation amid interest in Korean star Jeon Jin-woo

Winger Jeon, 25, is in Albion's sights amid an outstanding campaign for his club Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, who currently top the K League by 10 points.

The attacker star is also the league's top scorer with 12 goals.

The Baggies hold an interest in the two-cap South Korean international's services, but that interest is yet to have progressed to a formal bid or approach.

Reports in Jeon's homeland suggested Albion had lodged a bid of around £1.3million for the wideman, who is enjoying a breakthrough campaign.

That suggestion is understood to be premature.

It is also said there is significant interest in Jeon's services. The Far East has been an increasingly a popular shopping area for English clubs, particularly Championship outfits, of late, after work permit endorsement criteria was eased for players arriving from leagues including in Korea and Japan.

That transfer window in Korea closes on July 24.

Jeon Jin-woo made his South Korea debut this year and has now won two caps after a sparkling season for club Jeonbuk. Pic: Getty

There has been a suggestion Jeon is determined to help his club Jeonbuk - managed by former Chelsea and Spurs star Gus Poyet - to a first league title since 2021, but conflicting reports state he would be open to a move west.

Reports also add Jeon came recommended by Son Heung-min, the Spurs star who is close with new Albion boss Ryan Mason.

Jeon has scored 16 goals and registered a further five assists in 26 matches in all competitions this season.

The Baggies are, meanwhile, closing in on the £1m capture of United States defender George Campbell from Montreal in Canada.

As has been the case this summer, it is understood there will be one sale of note as Albion fund additions for head coach Mason, as the club bid to remain compliant with profit and sustainability regulations.