Since his appointment, his players have returned to pre-season before spending a week in Austria on a training camp.

Now they have returned to home soil for a handful of friendlies - ahead of the start of the new season.

His ideas for the side and his best XI will be taking shape, but there are a few areas where he could have big decisions to make.

Here are four of them:

Centre-back selection

With Albion boosting their backline with the arrival of Nat Phillips, there were already questions over the future of other defenders.

Now with George Campbell set to arrive from Montreal, the competition is hotting up.

With Campbell, Phillips, Heggem and Bartley, along with young Caleb Taylor, something will have to give.