Sasa Kalajdzic scores on Wolves return in pre-season training game

Sasa Kalajdzic marked his return from injury with a goal as Wolves narrowly lost 2-1 to Santa Clara in a pre-season training game.

By Liam Keen
The striker, who has worked his way back from another serious knee injury, started the game as Wolves played two 35-minute halves behind closed doors against their Portuguese opponents.

Alfie Pond was the only player to play both halves, as Vitor Pereira gave minutes to the majority of his squad.

An early Santa Clara free-kick was blocked in the baking Portuguese sun, until Wolves took control of the match.

Goncalo Guedes had a shot parried and Kalajdzic had his follow-up deflected wide, before Pedro Lima had a shot blocked on the edge of the box.

