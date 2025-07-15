No concerns about West Brom midfielder's absence after 'blowing tests away'

Republic of Ireland international Molumby, will not feature in a pre-season fixture as things stand as the midfielder continues to serve the suspension he was hit with last August.

Molumby, who turns 26 last month, was served with a five-match friendly ban and a £16,000 fine after a behind-closed-doors warm-up game against Real Mallorca at Albion's training ground in Walsall last summer, in which he came to blows with counterpart Samu Costa. The clash was streamed online.

As a result he has missed the first two friendlies under new head coach Ryan Mason, against Port Vale and Dynamo Kyiv. The current schedule sees the Baggies face three more warm-up clashes, at League One outfit Blackpool on Saturday, fellow third-tier side Lincoln on July 26 before a contest with Rayo Vallecano of Spain at The Hawthorns on August 2.

Molumby will miss out on the match sharpness gained from friendlies. Boss Mason was spotted speaking with the midfielder prior to the friendly against Kyiv in Austria, but at half-time the Irishman cut a relaxed figure among his team-mates.