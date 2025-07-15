Michael Appleton left frustrated despite Shrewsbury's victory at Telford

Salop made it three wins from three at the SEAH Stadium on Tuesday evening as they got the better of Kevin Wilkin's side 2-1.

Callum Stewart got a brace - meaning he has now scored three times in pre-season - to give Town a 2-0 advantage at the interval.

Dylan Allen-Hadley got one back for Telford in the second half after Shrewsbury had brought on all their first team players - and Bucks could have won the game in the end if it was not for keeper Toby Savin, who made a host of good stops.

And despite the win, Appleton felt there was a lack of 'intensity' in periods of the second half.

He said: "It was a classic case of going two goals up and being quite comfortable and having some pretty good moments in the early part of the first half.

"What can happen, two things. When you have a lot of young players in the team, and when we mix the teams up as much as we did, there was a lack of concentration, especially in that second half.

"There was a lack of intensity, too many misplaced passes. I am trying not to be too frustrated. The players know exactly how I feel, and the quicker I move on, the better.

"But beyond that, I think Toby had a good night for us, and he made some good saves, especially late on in the game.

"But again, I have got to be careful, it is only the third outing and a lot of the players have only played a maximum of 60 minutes up to now.

"I think it is one of them where there are no injuries, and we are gearing up for August 2."