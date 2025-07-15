Mateus Mane ready to be versatile amid Wolves chance

The 17-year-old has only just signed his first professional contract but is with the first team in pre-season in Portugal and is fondly thought of by head coach Vitor Pereira.

Mane played right-wing-back against Santa Clara in Wolves' behind closed doors training game - a slightly deeper position than the winger is used to - but the teenager is keen to get minutes and is prepared to play wherever necessary.

"It was a good experience being out there for the first proper time for a while," Mane said.

"And to play in a new position for me, I feel like it went well, but I've just got to get used to it now and see what comes out of it.