Liam Keen comment: Wolves training talking points from Portugal pre-season

Battling temperatures of more than 30 degrees without a single cloud in sight, Vitor Pereira was hands on as his squad worked hard in the Algarve sunshine.

The Express & Star is following Wolves every step of the way this week in Portugal and was given exclusive access to Monday's full morning training session as they prepare for the upcoming Premier League season.

JJX Logistics, sponsors for the Express & Star Wolves pre-season coverage 2025 in Portugal and Spain

Hague Fasteners, sponsors for the Express & Star Wolves pre-season coverage 2025 in Portugal and Spain

Competitiveness

There were plenty of things that stood out during the session - which lasted roughly one hour 45 minutes - but the competitiveness among the players stood out more than anything.

After some warm-ups and small sided possession drills to get the players moving, Pereira and his coaches began to increase their workload.

Reaction drills using coloured cones brought out the players' personalities and the competitive juices began to flow when the occasional player made a mistake by reacting too early.

Fer Lopez (L) and Tawanda Chirewa (R) during the Wolverhampton Wanderers Pre-Season Training Session in Portugal. (Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images)

That led on to an unusual game that brought the best out of the squad.

Four full-sized goals were set up in small space, with one goalkeeper in each and three teams made up of the outfield players.