Dave Edwards: Winning is a good habit for Shrewsbury to have

Two good games, and importantly, they have managed to pick up two clean sheets. Stoke are a good side, so that is an eye-catching result.

I know it is just pre-season, but for a team that has not won a lot of football matches over the last two years, I keep saying it, but winning and losing becomes habitual.

The more games they can win in pre-season, the more they can get used to that feeling of being able to see out games as well.

It was great for Callum Stewart to get a goal in that clash against Stoke, and the Leamington performance was very controlled.

One of the big takeaways, and Michael Appleton had already hinted at it with some of his comments in recent weeks, but it looked like a 3-5-2 in both 45 minutes of the clash. I spoke about that in my column a few weeks ago, that with the additions of the centre-backs Appleton was bringing in, were they going to change formation?

We know Micky Moore loves 3-5-2. Appleton has played that system at times, but in general, he has been more of a 4-3-3 man whenever I have played against his teams or seen them play.

It is something different for the boss, but that does look like that is the way it is going to go.

It was brilliant for Isaac England to get a goal. It will be a big pre-season for the youngster to go and impress. There is definitely an opportunity in that midfield area to get his name on the team sheet. If he is going to play three in the centre of the park, then you can imagine England could have a chance to play in one of those number eight roles. Why not?

He is at an age where Appleton will be able to help and develop him. He is a local lad, and the fans would love him to get into the team.

When I reflect on when I was his age, it was actually a pre-season that got me in the shop window. I trained well in the summer, played a lot of games and then all of a sudden, I was thrust into the first team. I know it can happen, and I am sure he will think it will happen.

On another topic, it was great that George Lloyd got a goal as well. Our strikers scoring goals is going to be really important for us, going into next season. There are going to be a lot of high-scoring games.

If we have Lloyd scoring, then that can only be a positive. With John Marquis as well, who had a decent goal return in League One, they could be one of the best striking partnerships in the league, if they can get on a goal-scoring run.

I have spoken about the defenders since they have come in. The physicality is there for everyone to see. Set pieces are going to be so important this season. I have commentated on so many League Two matches over the last couple of years, and they win and lose games.

That physicality will enable them to win those first headers in both boxes. Having a real foundation at the back being really solid in games, conceding zeros and ones will always give you a chance.

Title-winning sides are built on defences, it comes from real strong solid play. Getting that business done is so important, as they have a full pre-season to play in these games and to understand the dynamic of the team. Not conceding a goal yet is a good start.