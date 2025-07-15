AFC Telford United 1 Shrewsbury 2 - Report

Two goals from Callum Stewart in the first half saw Shrews lead before Dylan Allen-Hadley pulled one back for the hosts after the break, and Town clung on for victory late on.

Report

Salop head coach Michael Appleton named a young starting XI for the game at the SEAH Stadium, which was Town’s third pre-season friendly this summer.

Five youngsters Joe Morris, Karsten Cairns, Jack Loughran, Will Gray and Isaac England started in the game.

Six senior Town players Toby Savin, Toto Nsiala, George Nurse, Harrison Biggins, George Lloyd and Stewart, lined up alongside them.

It was a comfortable first-half showing from Town as they breezed into a two-goal lead.

They were a constant threat down the left side, and that was where the first goal came from in the 17th minute. George Lloyd crossed for Stewart, who sent a looping header beyond Bucks keeper Brandon Hall.

Not long after, Shrews doubled their advantage, it was Stewart with his second of the evening - his third this summer.

Nurse was the provider this time. It was his low cross which found the Salop frontman, and he calmly slotted into the corner past Hall.

Bucks rarely threatened Shrews keeper Savin. His only real involvement in the first period was the odd clearance.

Second half

There was one change at the break for Shrews as Reuben Falding came on for Loughran.

Telford were better after the interval, with Dylan Allen-Hadley and Matty Stenson both seeing efforts go over the bar.

In the 60th minute, Salop made a host of changes in true pre-season style.

Sam Stubbs, Will Boyle, Luca Hoole, Taylor Perry, Sam Clucas, Mal Benning, John Marquis and Loughran came on.

The Bucks had the better of the second period, and they deservedly got one back when Allen-Hadley finished getting the better of Stubbs and Falding.

Loughran saw a lovely deft volley cleared off the line after Hoole had put him through.

Savin produced an excellent stop to deny Jimmy Armson from a set piece, and then he was forced into a double save to deny Armson again and then the Bucks captain Luke Rowe.

Oliver Cawthorne sent a header over the bar right at the end of the clash but Town clung on for their third win of pre-season.

Teams

Telford: Hall, Fridye-Harper, Cranston, Cawthorne, Pendley, Rowe (c), Piggott, Walker, Hilton, Allen-Hadley, Stenson.

Shrewsbury: Savin, Morris, Nsiala, Cairns, Loughran (Falding 45) , Nurse, Biggins ©, Gray, England, Lloyd, Stewart.

Shrewsbury after 60 minutes: Savin, Stubbs, Falding, Boyle, Hoole, Benning, Clucas, Perry, Gray (Lewis 75), Loughran, Marquis.