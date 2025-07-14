Wolves youngster flies home from pre-season with minor injury
Wes Okoduwa has flown home from Wolves' pre-season training camp in Portugal after suffering a minor knee injury.
Plus
By Liam Keen
Published
Last updated
The 17-year-old rising talent signed his first professional contract with the club less than a week ago and was one of a handful of academy players given an opportunity with the first team during their training camp on the Algarve.
But Okoduwa has been unfortunate by suffering a minor knee injury, which has cut short his trip.