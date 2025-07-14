Wolves agree deal for Colombian winger

The 27-year-old is set to make his move from Brazilian side Fluminense after Wolves agreed a £15million deal.

The transfer is still not finalised, but it is in the closing stages after Wolves agreed the fee, following talks with Fluminense in recent weeks.

Arias, who impressed at the Club World Cup as Fluminense exited in the semi-finals to eventual winners Chelsea, bolsters Vitor Pereira's attacking options and comes in as a senior addition in the forward areas following Matheus Cunha's departure to Manchester United.

The winger will become Wolves' second signing of the summer after the £19.5million addition of Spaniard Fer Lopez from Celta Vigo.