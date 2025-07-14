West Brom closing in on defensive transfer from the MLS

Versatile Campbell, who turned 24 last month, plays for Canadian side CF Montreal, who compete in the States' Major League Soccer.

The powerful defender, who can play as a centre-back or on the right of defence, is subject of an advanced approach from Ryan Mason's Baggies, who are understood to be finalising the move.

The Express & Star understands Championship rivals also had an eye on the one-cap USA international this summer, with Stoke City among those suitors.

It is believed the defender, who is under contract in Canada, would cost in the region of £1million.

Pennsylvania-born Campbell came through the youth ranks at Atlanta United and caught the eye as a promising right-sided defensive talent in the 2021 and 2022 campaigns.

He first moved north of the border to Montreal for around £300,000 for the 2023 campaign and enjoyed two solid seasons for the Canada outfit, whom he has also captained.

Montreal finished eighth in the Eastern Conference of the MLS last season.

He has made 16 appearances so far during the disappointing 2025 campaign, most recently on July 6 as a half-time substitute during a 4-1 defeat to an Inter Miami side featuring Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Montreal are currently struggling this term and sit bottom of the Eastern Conference. Campbell was not in action for his side at Daryl Dike's former club Orlando City on Sunday.

George Campbell in action against Inter Miami's Luis Suarez. Pic: Getty

A medical has not yet taken place as the logistics are sorted around the final negotiations of the move.

Campbell's sole cap for USA came in January in a 3-1 friendly victory over Venezuela.

He won add much-needed cover to Mason's right-back area with only Darnell Furlong of notable experience in that department. Campbell is also another senior central option, with former Liverpool stopper Nat Phillips having already checked in as one of two summer signings so far.

As well, as Phillips, Albion have last season's player of the year Torbjorn Heggem, promising youngster Caleb Taylor and the experienced Kyle Bartley in the heart of defence.