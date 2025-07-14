Nathan Judah's Wolves tour diary: Day 2 - Big interview and some transfer action!

A quick shower, a bite of granola and we were off to our first training session of the tour.

Wolves' base is about a 25 minute drive from our Airbnb, however some of the roads are slightly narrow and rickety.

Hague Fasteners, sponsors for the Express & Star Wolves pre-season coverage 2025 in Portugal and Spain

JJX Logistics, sponsors for the Express & Star Wolves pre-season coverage 2025 in Portugal and Spain

After a couple of obligatory wrong turns, we descended onto another very good facility with the players arriving seconds behind us.

And it is a great to have a lovely handshake, hug and very quick chat with the main man Vitor Pereira.

We'll be speaking to the head coach at length over the next few weeks, but to be greeted so warmly was a lovely touch.

Vitor is an infectious character and has developed a fantastic rapport with fans and media alike - there is so much charm there, but most importantly, it's genuine.

LK: Vitor has been excellent to deal with and his hands on approach to training was great to watch. If we want to give readers as much insight as possible into the Wolves camp, we need openness from those involved and Vitor certainly has that.

It was good to see Jose Sa back and training hard - it's been a very difficult time for Wolves' number 1.

He attended Diogo Jota's wedding and his funeral, I can't even imagine what that's like for an individual.