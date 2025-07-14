Then he went off to France, featuring for a handful of seasons in the French leagues.

But now he is back in English football - as the 36-year-old has penned a three year deal with National League South club Dagenham and Redbridge.

After departing France, Carroll said he had clubs higher up the leagues making him offers - but he wanted to sign for a club that was 'the right fit'.

He said: "It doesn't matter the level, or anything, as long as I get on the pitch and play football, that's all that matters.

"Coming here and showing people I am just playing for the love of football rather than the money and the level is something I wanted to do.

"This is something which could be fantastic. We have a project to get them out of non-league and back up the leagues."

Carroll made his name scoring 54 goals in 248 Premier League games for Newcastle, Liverpool and West Ham.

He had a successful short spell with Reading - before West Brom came calling back in 2022.

Albion had just paid out £7m for Daryl Dike, but after his injury they turned to Carroll.

He netted three times in 15 games for the Baggies, scored a dramatic late equaliser against Huddersfield, before netting in victories over Bournemouth and Blackpool.

In subsequent years, Carroll explained that he wished he had not signed for Albion due to his relationship with Steve Bruce. Bruce took over from Valerien Ismael, weeks after Carroll's arrival.

However, he did also tell the Express & Star in April 2022, that he was keen to stay at the club.

He returned to Reading before he went on to sign for second tier French side Amiens in 2023.

That was then followed by a stint with Bordeaux.

He has penned his deal at the non-league club on the day it was announced it had been sold to private Qatar investors.