Wolves goalkeeper calls for summer additions

Fer Lopez is the only signing so far in the transfer window, following the sales of Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri in big money moves and Pablo Sarabia's exit as a free transfer.

King openly admits the squad needs signings and says they cannot 'accept' losing quality players without replacing them as he hopes Wolves can make a European push next season.

The goalkeeper said: "It's a big summer for the club. Hopefully we can get some players who are going to help us next year and be a part of the family that we're trying to build in there.

"The manager is big on being like a band of brothers.

"So if we can get people in that want to embrace that and want to get a part of what we're building here as Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club, then I'm all for it.