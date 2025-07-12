Wolves goalkeeper calls for summer additions
Wolves goalkeeper Tom King admits the squad needs help and hopes the club will bring in quality additions this summer.
Fer Lopez is the only signing so far in the transfer window, following the sales of Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri in big money moves and Pablo Sarabia's exit as a free transfer.
King openly admits the squad needs signings and says they cannot 'accept' losing quality players without replacing them as he hopes Wolves can make a European push next season.
The goalkeeper said: "It's a big summer for the club. Hopefully we can get some players who are going to help us next year and be a part of the family that we're trying to build in there.
"The manager is big on being like a band of brothers.
"So if we can get people in that want to embrace that and want to get a part of what we're building here as Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club, then I'm all for it.