What we learned from West Brom's training camp friendly with Dynamo Kyiv

Summer signing Nat Phillips opened the scoring after half-time before the Ukraine champions struck back against a youthful, much-changed Baggies 14 minutes from time.

Here is what stood out as the Express & Star brought live coverage from FC Bad Tatzmannsdorf's base, within the spa setting of their week-long camp.

Aerial prowess

One of several advantages to Albion's Phillips capture is the damage he can do in the opposition box.

He only scored once for Derby last season, at the end of the campaign, but has shown in double-quick time here what he can do.

His header to convert Mikey Johnston's cross was unerring.

There were also several examples of his aerial prowess while defending. He was very assured when challenging his physical duels and won contests with minimal fuss.





Overloads and cut-backs

A big part of Mason's training sessions this week have been patterns of play when attacking, both from deep with defenders and in the final third.

We had the opportunity to watch these on Wednesday and the repetition and orders provided a lot of clarity.