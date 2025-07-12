Shropshire Star
Shrewsbury Town: Four big pre-season friendlies in times gone by

Shrewsbury Town kicked off their pre-season friendly schedule this week with a trip to Stoke City.

By Ollie Westbury
Shrewsbury Town v Manchester United, Wayne Thomas of Shrewsbury keeps a close eye on Nicky Butt, scorer of United's first goal.

Salop play their second game of the summer this weekend when they make the visit to Leamington, the side they signed striker Callum Stewart back in January - they play in the National League North. 

Last season, Shrewsbury played Premier League opposition in the form of Leicester, and this year they will do the same again when they welcome Burnley to the Croud Meadow.

In years gone by, Town have had some really big matches in pre-season, the Shropshire Star has taken a look back at some of the big ones. 

Shrewsbury 2-1 Aston Villa (2017)

In recent times, Salop beat Villa back in 2017 at the Croud Meadow. Paul Hurst was in charge of Shrews, and Steve Bruce, who now works in League One as manager of Blackpool, was in charge at Villa Park. 

The game was the debut of Premier League legend John Terry in claret and blue after he departed from Chelsea.  

Carlton Morris of Shrewsbury Town and John Terry of Aston Villa

A headed goal from Zak Jules and then a fine strike from Arthur Gnahoua, both coming in the second half, were enough to give Salop a two-goal advantage. 

