How we rated West Brom players in the Dynamo Kyiv friendly draw in Austria

Albion correspondent Lewis Cox rated the performances of Albion players as Ryan Mason's men delivered a creditable 1-1 draw against Ukraine champions Dynamo Kyiv.

By Lewis Cox
Published
See his marks below:

Joe Wildsmith 7

Made one save in either half in Griffiths’ absence. The late save was especially good before a decent finish by Vanat beat him. Looked confident with ball but one or two balls out wayward.

Darnell Furlong 7

A busy display from the right-back. A big part of a big first half threat down his flank. Linked excellently with Price, Fellows and others. One or two bits of ring-rust but good.

Nat Phillips 8

Really eye-catching. Very assured in his interceptions and his duels, especially aerially. Will be such an asset. Excellent header for his goal.

Torbjorn Heggem 7

Seemed to coast through the contest in his usual cool and composed style. One moment especially where he kept his head superbly to bring out the ball.

