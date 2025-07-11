And that is exactly what has happened according to reports on Friday.

Fellows joined up with Albion later than other players - owing to his international call-up to the England under 21's as they won the European Championships earlier this summer.

He has been out in Austria for Albion's training camp and featured in Friday's 1-1 draw with Dynamo Kyiv.

Due to his stellar campaign that saw him finish top of the Championship assist charts - it was expected clubs would begin to show interest in the winger.

And according to Sportsboom, both Everton, who have previously shown interest, and newly promoted Leeds United, are two sides that are both keen on making a move for Fellows.

Last season, reports stated that Everton showed interest in the Albion academy graduate in both the summer and January window.

However, the only offer Albion did knock back came from Southampton ahead of the start of last season.

Reports have claimed that Everton boss David Moyes is a big admirer of Fellows - as he looks to re-buiild his forward line ahead of the new campaign.

Elsewhere, newly promoted Leeds are reportedly keeping tabs on Fellows' situation.