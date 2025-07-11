Tammi George makes Wolves Women departure

The midfielder has enjoyed an impressive career in gold and black and has been integral to Dan McNamara's tier three side.

But George has now made the switch to Sheffield United as she steps up to the Women's Super League 2 for the 2025/26 season.

McNamara said: “Tammi will be a massive loss for the football club, but we have to be really proud of the journey she’s been on since she was eight years old.

“She’s represented the football club, and Wolverhampton as a city, superbly well over the last 10-plus years and we wish her well. She’s making the step up to WSL2 and I don’t think anyone would argue that she doesn’t deserve that opportunity after recent seasons.

“Although we’re gutted to be losing such a key figure within the group, we have to accept this happens in football and we’ve done well to keep this group together for so long.

“We’ve got to learn to adapt without her aggression in there, but we’ve got some very good players coming in and it’s up to others in the group to step up and replace what she offered to the team.”

George was one of three players to be given part-time contracts last summer, in a first for Wolves Women.

This summer - following the controversy around the club now applying for promotion despite the team fighting near the top of the table - several players have been tied down to deals.

But George will not be part of the new-look side and the 23-year-old finishes her Wolves career with 52 goals in 167 appearances.

She initially joined her hometown club as a child and had a brief spell away at Spurs and Stoke in the 2019/20 campaign before returning to Wolves.

“She’s a fan favourite and you can see why,” McNamara added.

“The heart she plays with, the desire she plays with, and she’s Wolves through and through. It would have been a really hard decision for her to walk away from Wolves, but different players are at different stages of their careers, and right now she feels like she needs to be operating within WSL2.

“But we’ve got to be proud of her and proud of ourselves for getting her to this point in her career. I remember coming in eight years ago and she was playing in the under-18s, and you think of the journey she’s been on in that time.

“She’s a credit to the football club and hopefully we can now watch from afar as she goes and achieves what she wants to out of football. You never know, she might be back in Old Gold again someday if we can eventually get there.”