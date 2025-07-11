The name Koumas is synonymous with Albion fans - owing to the memories of his playmaker father Jason Koumas who lit up The Hawthorns in the noughties.

The highly rated Wales and Liverpool striker signed for Stoke City last summer - and had an impressive season as he made 49 appearances and netted six times.

By January, his form was attracting the attention of other clubs and in the winter transfer window, West Brom were credited with interest in Koumas.

Now it looks as though he could be set for another season in the Championship.

It is not West Brom who are showing interest again, but two of their promotion rivals.

Sheffield United, who were another club linked back in January, are keen on him as they look to bolster their chances of promotion.

And Norwich City are another club who are keeping tabs on Koumas' situation as they look to boost their attacking options ahead of the new campaign.