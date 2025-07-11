In their first trip overseas during the summer for a number of years - Ryan Mason looks to have started putting his stamp on things.

The Express & Star have seen first hand how he seems to have the buy-in of players, with Alex Mowatt explaining how excited the squad are to work with him.

Players have been impressing, a new signing has arrived and a key player who looked set to exit has returned.

Albion are in a strong position, with much of pre-season to go and plenty of transfer business to be done.