Liam Keen comment: Shot-stoppers key to Wolves' leadership conundrum

Disciplinary issues from Jose Sa, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Matheus Cunha and Mario Lemina all hit the headlines, while the latter was stripped of the captaincy as a result.

The team had lost it's way, was lacking leadership and the errors on the pitch were compounded by the errors off it.

The club's hierarchy recognise that they got it wrong with the balance of the team, the culture in the dressing room and the overall environment and they are working to fix it.

Vitor Pereira and his staff have gone a long way to helping with that, as have the January signings, but some unsung heroes deserve credit.

Dan Bentley and Tom King rarely get opportunities on the pitch but are integral off it. The two goalkeepers, third and fourth choice respectively, are vital at driving standards and improving the culture in the group.

They cannot do it alone and need players who play regularly to be on board, as last season showed, but they continue to be important members of a wider group.

Pereira revealed in April that King gave a passionate team talk in the dressing room ahead of Wolves' win over Leicester - but the goalkeeper has admitted it was not a one-off.