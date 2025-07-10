Josh Maja fitness latest as West Brom's plan for frontman outlined

Striker Maja has stepped up his rehabilitation with some team training in the two weeks since Albion's players returned from their pre-season breaks.

The summer featured an intense fitness programme for Maja designed by the club's medical and sports science staff, who are under the umbrella of club director of medical Tony Strudwick.

Maja, 26, finished last season as 12-goal top scorer despite not playing after January 4. He suffered a stress response to the lower leg which required surgery and, once play-offs were out of the question towards the end of last season, a schedule for the new campaign was drawn up.