"It's not ideal" - Kevin Wilkin reacts to departing AFC Telford United secretary

Carter joined the Bucks in the summer of 2024 and oversaw the season that Telford achieved success in the Southern Central Premier, and promotion back to step two.

However, just one month out from the start of the season he has made the decision to take a job at a divisional rival, leaving a hole at the SEAH Stadium that Wilkin admits could be hard to fill.

"Paul worked really hard for us so naturally it's disappointing that he's chosen to move on," Wilkin said. "He fitted in really well from the outset and I really enjoyed working with him, so it's sad to see him go."

The Bucks boss added: "It's a big role at any club and there's lots that needs to be understood about the role to help the club run efficiently, which I think Paul did.

"I couldn't thank him enough, and hopefully now someone can come in and pick up the good work that he did."

Carter's departure will mean Telford will have their third new club secretary in three seasons for the 2025/26 National League North campaign, and Wilkin is hoping the next person to fill the role will be around for the long run.

"I like continuity and I don't want there to be big change arounds too often," he said. "It's not ideal - whether that's playing staff or backroom staff - and I want that bit of continuity moving forward.

"Keeping good players at the club is important just as keeping good people here is, but good people will be sought after and that's the nature of the game that we're in.

"The door has opened for somebody to come in and work with us, and hopefully progress with the club for the long run now."