Unknown Ex-West Brom signing dubbed 'important' future player before failing to make appearance confirms retirement

As Albion became established in the Premier League - they looked to continue their impressive recruitment from north of the border.

It had garnered players such as Graham Dorrans in the past - and in 2012 Albion forked out £300,000 for Allen who arrived after just a handful of appearances for Dundee.

At the time, manager Roy Hodgson described Allen as a 'interesting talent', and a player who would go on to be an 'important player' for the club.

It turned out very differently.

He spent two years at Albion, and many Albion fans won't even remember the name.

Much of it his two years at the club were spent out on loan with four separate spells with the likes of Birmingham City and Portsmouth.

Two years on and he was released, going on to sign for Hibernian before eventually joining Celtic.

In the end he enjoyed a successful career north of the border and after a spell with lower league side Kelty Hearts last season - he has decided to hang up his boots.

And after announcing his retirement from football on Wednesday - he immediately landed a role as a coach with Scottish side East Kilbride.