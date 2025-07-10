Last summer, they signed academy graduate Dara O'Shea following a year with Burnley - a move that netted Albion a significant windfall due to sell on clauses.

Then followed left back Conor Townsend, as the Tractor Boys bolstered their squad for a return to the Premier League.

When it came to January this year, they came back in again and swooped for goalkeeper Alex Palmer.

And this window, it seems that having West Brom on your CV continues to be attractive to the relegated side.

Ex-goalkeeper David Button has been snapped up - and now one of Albion's key players from the 2023/2024 campaign looks set to make the switch back to England.

Cedric Kipre's sensational season saw him depart Albion last summer on a free transfer to sign for French side Reims, but he is set to return and sign for Ipswich on loan.

French outlet L'Equipe have reported that a deal has been agreed for the 28-year-old to spend next season on loan at Portman Road - with a £3.9m obligation to buy if they earn promotion.

It comes after a season in France that saw Reims relegation from Ligue 1. However, with Lyon demoted due to financial issues there was hopes of a reprieve, but Lyon's appeal has been successful meaning Kipre's campaign did end in relegation.