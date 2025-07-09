West Brom's new hitman relishing physical battle of Championship cut and thrust

BHP Design - Express & Star sponsor of the West Brom pre-season camp in Austria

Heggebo, 23, was nicknamed 'The Hulk' by supporters of his boyhood club SK Brann, where he spent his formative years and broke into the senior ranks before a £4.7million switch to The Hawthorns this week.

That was due to a willingness to hassle and harry defenders all game and a desire for competing in physical duels. The left-footed striker also netted 50 goals in 145 appearances for the Bergen club.

"('The Hulk' nickname) It was a bit about being funny with the supporters, but also because of winning the duels, being hard-working, I think it was because of that!" Heggebo smiled when asked by the Express & Star.