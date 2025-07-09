BHP Design - Express & Star sponsor of the West Brom pre-season camp in Austria

After Johnston's proposed switch to Brazil was first confirmed on Saturday - it was reported on Sunday evening that the deal was on the verge of collapse with club officials at Flamengo pulling out of the deal.

Contrasting claims over why the deal was called off began to emerge - with some reports claiming it was down to Johnston's injury record.

These claims were wide of the mark, while the other reason was due to a backlash from Flamengo supporters.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, it was reported in Brazil that the club had changed their mind due to a 'better option' becoming available, and concerns over the number of non-Brazilian players in their squad.

And the saga has continued into Wednesday - with fresh details emerging on how close Johnston had come to signing for the Brazilian side.

The winger did not travel to Brazil as planned - however he did take part in a video call with manager Filipe Luis, who discussed the plans he had for Johnston.

However, after the call and as the backlash from fans blew up, both Johnston and the Flamengo boss were left stunned when the club's president, Luiz Eduardo Baptista, called the deal off.

After the deal collapsed, Johnston flew to Austria and arrived at the training camp on Tuesday, before training on Wednesday morning with his team-mates.