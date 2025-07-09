Shrewsbury Town release statement acknowledging Ryan Bowman's betting breaches

An independent commission has banned Bowman for 42 months for breaches of the FA’s betting regulations, a lot of which came during his time at the Croud Meadow.

The 33-year-old placed 6,397 bets on football matches between June 2015 and September 2023, including betting on his Salop team-mates to lose and also betting during games.

In his time at Shrewsbury, he placed bets on himself or his team on 243 occasions, as well as the bets he put on other football matches.

A club statement from Salop said: "Shrewsbury Town acknowledges the outcome of the FA’s disciplinary proceedings concerning former striker Ryan Bowman.

"An independent commission has imposed a three-and-a-half-year ban on the forward for breaches of the FA’s betting regulations.

"A significant number of these breaches occurred during his time at Shrewsbury Town.

“The club were first made aware Ryan had broken betting rules after being contacted by the FA, though the extent of the charges remained unclear at the time.

"From that point we did everything we could to assist their investigation.

"While we are disappointed with the severity of the offences, we have done everything in our power to support Ryan and his family.

"We also reaffirm our full support for the FA’s commitment to maintaining the integrity of the game.

"Shrewsbury Town will be making no further comment."