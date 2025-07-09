Shrewsbury Town: Michael Appleton keen to get eyes on specific Salop players

Salop begin their preparations for the League Two campaign today as they make the trip to Stoke City to play against the Potters in a behind-closed-doors friendly at their Clayton Wood training base.

Since Appleton arrived at Shrewsbury as a replacement for Gareth Ainsworth at the end of March, there are certain players he is still to see in match action.

Both Toby Savin and Max Mata were away from Shropshire at the back end of last season on loan at other clubs. Savin was playing for Barnet, who now play in League Two, whereas Mata was in his homeland playing for Auckland.