Liam Keen comment: Six candidates to be Wolves' new captain

Like Conor Coady, Ruben Neves and Max Kilman before him, Semedo could depart for pastures new, despite having a new four-year contract at Wolves on the table.

Semedo, who took over as skipper from Mario Lemina halfway through last season, is assessing his options and is due to make a decision soon.

As a result, Wolves may now have to turn to a new captain but there is no obvious choice in the current squad and a new signing may be the answer.

But who from the players currently under contract could step up?

Joao Gomes

The midfielder was voted player of the season by Wolves fans after an impressive 2024/25 campaign and Gomes continues to go from strength to strength.

As a player, he is hugely impressive and tying him down to a new five-year contract in April was an excellent piece of business from the club.

His swashbuckling style, high energy and aggressive approach make him an impactful midfielder and would also make him a strong captain, while he is liked among the squad.

However, his English is still not perfect and his speech impediment is fairly severe, meaning communication is still a concern.

That, alongside his relatively young age at 24, means there are some strong reasons for him not to be the next captain.

Emmanuel Agbadou

Agbadou arrived in January and played a huge part in Wolves surviving relegation with strong, athletic and dominant defensive performances.