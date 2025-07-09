Lewis Cox Austria tour diary with West Brom - day two

BHP Design - Express & Star sponsor of the West Brom pre-season camp in Austria

I signed off diary entry number one by hoping schnitzel was on the menu for our first evening meal and I'm very happy to report it was - and it was fantastic.

I was unsure about chicken or pork and went with the former. Top notch - and so was the service and hospitality from Lena at 'Arkadenheuriger', a small, quirky and rather charming local set-up with a type of ballroom dancing going on while we ate. All rather unusual, but options were pretty limited at 9pm on a Tuesday night in Bad Tatzmannsdorf!

My media colleague's choice was a pulled pork langos - a type of Hungarian flatbread, as we're only about 15 miles from the border - this one looked similar to a calzone and is a dish I would recommend.

It was a pretty lively start to Wednesday morning. Sleeping in was never going to be an issue - the curtains don't fully cross the balcony window at my hotel which, by the way, has features which resemble a real-life doll's house in a horror film, but is otherwise great.