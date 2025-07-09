Prolific in Norway, Heggebo had bagged seven goals in 13 games before his switch to Albion - as he linked up with his new team-mates on their pre-season training camp in Austria.

Heggebo trained with the squad for the first time on Tuesday - before sitting down to talk to Express & Star reporter Lewis Cox at the club's base in Austria.

He also have a farewell interview to Brann's official website - explaining that it was not an easy decision to make.

And Brann's director of football, Per-Ove Ludvigsen, has spoken about the move, which is a record sale for the Norwegian side.

Speaking to the club's official website, he said the story is a 'fantastic' one for both Heggebo and the club.

And he hopes the switch to Albion can inspire other young players in the club's academy.

He said: "Although it is never nice to lose important players, this is a fantastic story for both Brann and Aune.

“That a local boy, who has worked incredibly hard with coaches in both the academy and on the A-team for many years, now gets the chance abroad in such a big transfer is fantastic.

“This is recognition for both Aune and those who have worked with him over the years, and should be an inspiration to other young players that you can go very far with hard work over time.”