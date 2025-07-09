Inside West Brom training session in Austria as Ryan Mason calls shots

The morning session, which lasted roughly an-hour-and-a-half, was an ideal opportunity to get a feeling for Ryan Mason as a coach.

Here is what we gleaned from Wednesday morning's session as the rainclouds traded for sunshine in eastern Austria.

Authority

Mason stood back as assisted coaches Nigel Gibbs and Damia Abella led an opening sessions of short passing drills, but done so at tempo on the move.

The head coach stood back, assessing, next to his performance coach Sam Pooley, who is a new staff member. Mason was once again kitted out in his Baggies baseball cap.

But from there things cranked up. First of all the group split into attackers and midfielders/defenders. Mason joined the former and helped build attacks in a military-grade organised fashion.